Daily Weather Forecast For Sasabe
SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
