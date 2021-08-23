Cancel
Fort Mckavett, TX

Sun forecast for Fort Mckavett — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 3 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) A sunny Monday is here for Fort Mckavett, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Mckavett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0ba7siBY00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett, TX
