Oxbow, ME

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Oxbow Journal
 3 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oxbow Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxbow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0ba7sgQ600

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

