Lindon Weather Forecast
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
