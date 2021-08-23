Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.