Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
