Ojo Feliz Weather Forecast
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
