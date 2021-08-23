Weather Forecast For Marsland

MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



