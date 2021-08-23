Weather Forecast For Marsland
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
