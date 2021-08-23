Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erwin, SD

Erwin is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 3 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erwin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0ba7sOj800

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Erwin Daily

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
4
Followers
176
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erwin, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy