Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.