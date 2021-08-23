Weather Forecast For Crane Lake
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
