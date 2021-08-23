3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Camp Nelson

(CAMP NELSON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camp Nelson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camp Nelson:

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.