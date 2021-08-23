Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Light Rain High 56 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



