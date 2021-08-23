Sarles Daily Weather Forecast
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0