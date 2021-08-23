Termo Daily Weather Forecast
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 39 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0