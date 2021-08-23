Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulina, OR

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Paulina News Alert
Paulina News Alert
 3 days ago

(PAULINA, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paulina:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba7rwGH00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Paulina News Alert

Paulina News Alert

Paulina, OR
1
Followers
115
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

With Paulina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulina, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Warrenville, SCPosted by
Warrenville (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WARRENVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warrenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kemp, TXPosted by
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(KEMP, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kemp. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy