Daily Weather Forecast For Essex
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
