Daily Weather Forecast For Portal
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
