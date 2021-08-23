Daily Weather Forecast For Portal

PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.