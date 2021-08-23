Milesville Weather Forecast
MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
