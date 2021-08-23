Cancel
Agar, SD

Agar Daily Weather Forecast

Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 3 days ago

AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

