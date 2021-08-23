Agar Daily Weather Forecast

AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 59 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



