Starbuck, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Starbuck

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 3 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) A sunny Monday is here for Starbuck, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Starbuck:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0ba7rQD900

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
