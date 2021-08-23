Opheim Daily Weather Forecast

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F 14 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



