Opheim Daily Weather Forecast
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- 14 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
