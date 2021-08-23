Duckwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
