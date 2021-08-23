Monday has sun for Burnt Prairie — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burnt Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
