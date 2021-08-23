4-Day Weather Forecast For White Earth

WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



