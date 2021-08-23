4-Day Weather Forecast For White Earth
WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
