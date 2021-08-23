Cancel
Timber, OR

Timber is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Timber Today
Timber Today
 3 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0ba7r2MC00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

