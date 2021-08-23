Weather Forecast For Volborg
VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
