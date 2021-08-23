Weather Forecast For Volborg

VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.