Park Valley Daily Weather Forecast
PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
