4-Day Weather Forecast For Trail City

TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 59 °F 9 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.