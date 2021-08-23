4-Day Weather Forecast For Trail City
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
