Rep. Brad Hill appointed to Gaming Commission; will resign from House Sept. 15

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Brad Hill, the Ipswich Republican who serves as second-in-command of the House minority caucus, has been tapped by the governor, treasurer and attorney general to take on a new job as a member of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Hill will assume the Gaming Commission seat vacated by Bruce Stebbins'...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

