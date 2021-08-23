Daily Weather Forecast For Morse

MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



