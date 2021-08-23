Shell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
