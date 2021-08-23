Daily Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
