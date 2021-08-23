Daily Weather Forecast For Ashby
ASHBY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
