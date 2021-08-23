Harper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0