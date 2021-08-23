Maxbass Weather Forecast

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 63 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



