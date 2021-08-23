Maxbass Weather Forecast
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
