Weather Forecast For Elk Creek

ELK CREEK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



