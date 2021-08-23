Weather Forecast For Elk Creek
ELK CREEK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
