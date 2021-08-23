4-Day Weather Forecast For Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
