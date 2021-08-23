Willow Creek Daily Weather Forecast
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
