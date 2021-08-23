Cancel
Willow Creek, MT

Willow Creek Daily Weather Forecast

Willow Creek Journal
 3 days ago

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0ba7p7qF00

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

