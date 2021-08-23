Cancel
Joes, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Joes

Posted by 
Joes Today
Joes Today
 3 days ago

(JOES, CO) A sunny Monday is here for Joes, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Joes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0ba7p2Qc00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Joes Today

Joes Today

Joes, CO
