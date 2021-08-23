Weather Forecast For Dunn Center
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0