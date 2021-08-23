Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Apache
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
