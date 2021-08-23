4-Day Weather Forecast For Orient
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0