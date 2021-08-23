Montello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 86 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Haze High 84 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



