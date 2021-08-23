Montello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
