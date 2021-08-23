Emington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
