4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
