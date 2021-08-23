4-Day Weather Forecast For Gerlach
GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
