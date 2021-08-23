Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



