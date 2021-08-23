Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
