Kim Daily Weather Forecast
KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
