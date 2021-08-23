Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
