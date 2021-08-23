Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



