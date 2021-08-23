Weather Forecast For Tobias
TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
