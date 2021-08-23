Melstone Daily Weather Forecast
MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
